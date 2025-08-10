Good rain chances expected Sunday afternoon and evening, with heavy rain as the main threat

ORLANDO, Fla. — We are still tracking good rain chances for your Sunday. Most of the rain will occur during the afternoon and evening. Strong and severe thunderstorms are unlikely, but heavy rain will remain a major threat to watch.

Cloudier conditions along the coast could bring earlier chances of rain, but we will not see as much as we had on Saturday.

More rain is expected along the coast today, but the timeline for the rest of central Florida will be similar.

The timing for everyone will be from mid-afternoon to mid-evening. Rain totals could reach half an inch, with some of the worst storms, but most of the area will only see isolated to scattered rain during that period.

Better rain chances will arrive tomorrow, and better storm chances are expected next week.

However, with less atmospheric moisture projected at the start of the work week, the flooding threat will not increase during that time.

