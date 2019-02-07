Good Samaritans honored for rescuing Orange County deputy from burning vehicle

ORANGE COUNTY, Fl. - Four Good Samaritans gathered on Thursday to be honored for the near tragic event that brought them together in saving a deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Sergeant Jamie Hoffman's patrol car crashed on State Road 408 near Pine Hills Road in July of 2018. Officials said Sgt. Hoffman came behind a car that was nearly at a complete stop and could not slow down his patrol car in time to avoid collision.
Hoffman was left unconcious from the crash, but was saved when the four Good Samaritans pulled him from his burning patrol vehicle. He was later transported to the hospital for recovery.
The four civilians -- husband and wife Harrison and Linda Steward, military veteran Don Townsend and nurse LaStar Bruce -- reunited with Hoffman on Thursday and were prsented with a LifeSaving Award from city officials.
Bruce is credited with pulling Sgt. Hoffman away from the wreckage while the Stewards rendered aid with their medical kit.
Sgt. Hoffman remains thankful for the team's heroic efforts.
"They're my saviors, they saved my life," said Hoffman. They made sure I got out of that vehicle. I don't know if I would've gained enough consciousness to get out of the vehicle on my own without their help before I got burned up."
