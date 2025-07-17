DELAND, Fla. — Hundreds of people packed downtown DeLand and The Villages Thursday morning as the first “Good Trouble” protests kicked off.

The rallies, named after a phrase coined by late civil rights leader John Lewis, were a continuation of the “No Kings Day” protests in June.

The protesters cited their displeasure with President Trump and his administration, as well as The Everglades detention center nicknamed “Alligator Alcatraz.”

Photos: 'Good Trouble' protests bring rallying cries back to Central Florida

“If the president was a Democrat and right now doing the same thing, I’d be out here every day also,” Tom Colie said, calling the president’s policies immoral.

Colie was then asked about the effect he hoped his attendance would have.

“There’s not a lot you can do,” he explained. “You send letters into your congressman and senators. You wonder if some of them just get tossed in garbage baskets.”

One lone counter-protester stood and allowed the people around him to get in his face. The man, who did not want to provide his name, said he supported the president’s moves to bomb Iranian nuclear facilities, crack down on immigration and push European countries to spend more of their money on defending themselves.

He then shot a critique at his political opponents.

“Even when Biden was president, they [Democrats] didn’t hit the 50 percentile of being proud to be an American,” he said, citing polling. “So it’s anti-American.”

The protests were scheduled to continue throughout the rest of the day in cities like Orlando, Kissimmee and Altamonte Springs, mostly after working hours.

