Gorgeous weather ahead for Veterans Day!

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida residents can expect to be treated to ideal fall weather for Veterans Day.
Monday's highs should sit around 82 degrees and sunny in Orlando, while temperatures for the evening should drop to around 65 degrees with a few clouds.
The heat should see another dip into the upper 60s on Wednesday.
