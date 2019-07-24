Gov. DeSantis announces 2020 construction of charging stations along Turnpike for electric cars

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that people who drive electric cars will be able to charge up at every service station along Florida's Turnpike in 2020.
DeSantis said the goal is to make it easier for people with electric cars to drive long distances without using gas.
Related Headlines
Channel 9 found that Volkswagen's emissions scandal may end up helping to pay for the initiative.
Regina Robinson has owned a Tesla for the past two years and said the charging stations will make life easier for those driving electric vehicles.
"It could take me 20 to 30 minutes for a full tank and has different trip modes around town," said Robinson. "It's like the size of routine changes based on how you're using the car."
The Florida Department of Transportation said the construction of 27 additional charging stations will begin in 2020.
In 2018, Florida, like many other states, became a beneficiary of the Volkswagen admission settlement and as a result has been allocated $166 million to improve air quality.
More than $20 million of the settlement money will be used to pay for the charging stations.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}