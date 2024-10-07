Local

Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Milton as it approaches landfall

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 17: Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at LaBelle Winery on January 17, 2024 in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. DeSantis, who finished second behind frontrunner, former U.S. President Donald Trump in this week's Iowa caucuses, is campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of that state's primary on January 23 before moving on to South Carolina on Friday. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Ron DeSantis ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JANUARY 17: Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at LaBelle Winery on January 17, 2024 in Rockingham County, New Hampshire. DeSantis, who finished second behind frontrunner, former U.S. President Donald Trump in this week's Iowa caucuses, is campaigning in New Hampshire ahead of that state's primary on January 23 before moving on to South Carolina on Friday. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

By Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss Hurricane Milton.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Gov. DeSantis will speak at the State Emergency Operarions Center at 3:30 p.m.

The governor will be joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Director David Kerner and Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida.

Watch the presser live on Channel 9 or the Channel 9 news app.

Read: LIVE UPDATE: Hurricane Milton strengths to powerful Cat. 5 storm, winds at 160 mph

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Carl-Max Millionard, WFTV.com

Carl-Max Millionard is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0

Most Read