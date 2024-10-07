Gov. DeSantis to give update on Hurricane Milton as it approaches landfall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis held a news conference Monday afternoon to discuss Hurricane Milton.

Gov. DeSantis will speak at the State Emergency Operarions Center at 3:30 p.m.

The governor will be joined by Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles Director David Kerner and Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida.

