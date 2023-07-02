Gov. DeSantis gives Florida law enforcement recruits a $5K bonus

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced this week that over 2,200 new members of law enforcement would receive bonuses.

The $15 million award was made possible through the Florida Law Enforcement Recruitment Bonus Program in 2022-2023.

According to a news release, 2,265 law enforcement officers received a $5,000 bonus after taxes in their first year of the program.

“Florida’s law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities,” DeSantis said. “And I am proud that Florida’s reputation proceeds itself as 668 out-of-state law enforcement recruits have chosen to practice this noble profession in Florida.”

The recruitment program encourages Floridians to join the field and brings in out-of-state recruits.

There have been 668 recruits across the United States, including 230 from California, New York and Pennsylvania.

