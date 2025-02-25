TODAY: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to hold a news conference in Ocala on Tuesday morning.

The governor is set to speak around 10 a.m. from the Don Garlits Museum of Drag Racing.

Joining DeSantis will be Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue.

The governor’s press office did not say what the news conference would be about.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the event and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

