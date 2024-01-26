At 10 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference at school in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to hold a news conference Friday morning in Kissimmee.

The governor is set to speak around 10 a.m. at NeoCity Academy.

DeSantis will be joined by Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. and Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly.

The governor’s press office did not say what will be discussed at the event.

