Gov. DeSantis launches $60M Cancer innovation fund to boost research and treatment

TAMPA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis spoke in Tampa today, giving details on Florida’s cancer research initiative.

The governor announced that $60 million will be available to medical professionals through the Florida Cancer Innovation Fund.

The goal of the funding is to prioritize cancer prevention and treatment.

This initiative is part of Florida’s ongoing commitment to cancer research, with over a billion dollars invested since 2019.

©2025 Cox Media Group