Gov. DeSantis to return $50K campaign donation from recently arrested Soviet-born businessmen

    By: Christopher Boyce

    Updated:

    Governor Ron DeSantis is returning $50,000 he received from two Soviet-born businessmen who were recently arrested on charges of violating campaign finance laws.

    The two men, Lev Parmas and Igor Fruman, donated to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee in June 2018.

    Parmas and Fruman were arrested Wednesday for allegedly funneling foreign money into state and federal campaigns using a company named Global Energy Producers.

    DeSantis' team called the allegations against the men "troubling" in a statement.

    Fruman and Parmas are both Florida residents. 

