Gov.-elect Ron DeSantis makes stop in Volusia County on statewide tour

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Gov.r-elect Ron DeSantis made a stop in Central Florida on Saturday as part of a tour thanking voters for electing him.
The crowd cheered when DeSantis walked to the stage to speak to the packed room in Volusia County.
"It was a hard fight and it was not easy, and we just wanted to come by and say thank you for sticking up for us and fighting for us,” he said.
DeSantis spoke about how he will now have the task of selecting members of the Florida Supreme Court.
"Jeb Bush served for eight years and Rick Scott served for eight years and combined in those 16 years, both of them had three appointments to the Supreme Court in 16 years,” he said.
When questioned after the speech, DeSantis said he plans to implement a medical marijuana policy that has been held up in court and administrative battles.
"I promised during the campaign that we're going to implement it. It passed, I don’t know whether it’s going to work or not. But the bottom line is that the voters spoke, so I’m not going to drag my feet with it,” he said.
