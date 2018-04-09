  • Gov. Rick Scott to make ‘major announcement' Monday in Orlando

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott is set to make a big announcement Monday morning in Orlando.

    The Florida governor’s office has not gone into details other than calling this a “major announcement.”

    Related Headlines

    Read: Deputies: Fireworks set off at Florida Mall as diversion to rob jewelry store

    Scott is set to talk at 10 a.m. at the ODC Construction building on Carder Road.

    The governor is also set to hold another event at Sun Harvest Citrus in Fort Myers at 2:30 p.m.

    Stay with wftv.com throughout Monday for live coverage of this announcement. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gov. Rick Scott to make ‘major announcement' Monday in Orlando

  • Headline Goes Here

    Deputies: Fireworks set off at Florida Mall as diversion to rob jewelry store

  • Headline Goes Here

    Orlando police investigate after man found dead near railroad tracks

  • Headline Goes Here

    FHP: Man hit by car, killed during fight on Colonial Drive

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing kayaker found dead in Mosquito Lagoon