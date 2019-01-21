  • Gov. Ron DeSantis comes to Central Florida for MLK Day Event

    By: Kevin Williams

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Monday afternoon at an event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    DeSantis' office announced Sunday night that the newly inaugurated governor will attend and speak at the Unity Heritage Festival at Shady Park in Winter Park.

    Related Headlines

    Photos: 29 Facts About Martin Luther King Jr.

    The two-day festival, in its 17th year, celebrates Dr. King with music and food, organizers said.

    The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    WATCH BELOW: Gov. Ron DeSantis appears at MLK Day event in Winter Park

    Monday's visit is DeSantis' second trip to Winter Park in less than a week. On Thursday, DeSantis came to Kraft Azalea Park to call on state lawmakers to end the ban on smokable medical marijuana. Read more about what the governor wants to do about medical marijuana. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories