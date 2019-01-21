ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Monday afternoon at an event celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
DeSantis' office announced Sunday night that the newly inaugurated governor will attend and speak at the Unity Heritage Festival at Shady Park in Winter Park.
The two-day festival, in its 17th year, celebrates Dr. King with music and food, organizers said.
The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pastor asks what is the color of Unity look like. Says it has no color. @WFTV #MLKDay2019 #MartinLutherKingJrDay pic.twitter.com/IgprLCYDra— Cierra Putman WFTV (@CPutman_WFTV) January 21, 2019
Monday's visit is DeSantis' second trip to Winter Park in less than a week. On Thursday, DeSantis came to Kraft Azalea Park to call on state lawmakers to end the ban on smokable medical marijuana. Read more about what the governor wants to do about medical marijuana.
