At 9 a.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold Idalia disaster preparation news conference

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Monday morning to give an update on the state’s preparations for Tropical Storm Idalia.

DeSantis is set to speak at 9 a.m. from the State Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

Joining DeSantis at the event will be Federal Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Major General John D. Haas and Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson.

