At 9 a.m.: Gov. Ron DeSantis to hold news conference on preparations for Hurricane Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to hold a news conference Tuesday morning to share updates on Florida preparations for Hurricane Idalia.

Idalia strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane early Tuesday and is forecast to impact Florida Wednesday.

Idalia could become a major Category 3 hurricane before it impacts the state in the Big Bend area.

DeSantis is planning to speak at 9 a.m. from the state Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee.

Joining DeSantis will be Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie, Major General John D. Haas and Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue.

