0 Gov. Ron DeSantis outlines sweeping environmental changes

In a stark departure from the previous eight years, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, continues his push to make Florida’s environment a priority.

One of the governor’s first actions upon taking office was to call for the resignation of the entire board of the South Florida Water Management District. The district which stretches from South Florida to Central Florida, had faced harsh criticism for its connections to industry.

On Tuesday, DeSantis stopped in Rookery Bay, outside of Naples to make his first appointment to the board. He appointed outgoing Sanibel City Councilman Chauncey Goss.

TRENDING NOW:

“Thanks for making quality a top priority,” said Goss. “We talked about a year ago. It was well before the election. Well before the red tide. Well before we lost a summer due to blue-green algae.”

The governor also gave a preview of the budget recommendations he plans to make on Friday, highlighting some of the money that will be set aside for water.

“I think that what we are doing in the budget is historic. I think it will have a very big impact on the water and quality of life in Florida,” said DeSantis. “I think that is something that all Floridians from all walks of life and political persuasions think needs to be done.”

A few hours after leaving southwest Florida, DeSantis held another press conference, this one in the Everglades to reveal his second pick for the SFWMD board.

DeSantis’ second nomination to the board is South Florida businessman and environmentalist "Alligator" Ron Bergeron. Bergeron, who spent 10 years as a member of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. He had been rumored in 2018 to be considering a run for governor, but will now serve under Gov. DeSantis.

“It's important to 8 million people that we save the environment and it's important for economic growth and jobs because water is the most valuable thing on this planet," said Bergeron.

Gov. DeSantis' water proposals:

$360 million - Everglades restoration

$150 million - Water quality (septic, wastewater, stormwater)

$50 million - Springs restoration

$40 million - Water supply grants

$10.8 million - Water quality enhancement

$10 million - Blue green algae research

$4.2 million - Red tide research

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.