Gov. Scott announces latest Florida employment numbers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida's unemployment rate remained at 3.8 percent in June, slightly below the 4 percent national rate.
Figures released by the state Friday showed the state gained 14,300 jobs last month.
There were 387,000 jobless Floridians out of a workforce of 10.2 million.
View the June 2018 employment data
“June 2018 marked 39 consecutive months of the Orlando area having the highest job creation in the state, adding 43,700 new private-sector jobs in the past year. The unemployment rate in Orlando was 3.5 percent, down 0.5 percentage point from one year ago. Statewide, Florida businesses created 16,900 new jobs in June bringing the total number of new private-sector jobs created in Florida to 1,554,800 since December 2010,” Gov. Rick Scott said in a release.
Okaloosa and St. Johns counties had the lowest unemployment rate at 3.1 percent, followed by Monroe and Walton counties at 3.2 percent.
Hendry County had the highest unemployment rate at 7 percent, followed by Sumter County at 5.7 percent and Citrus County at 5.6 percent.
