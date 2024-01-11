Government agencies look to implement AI to handle customer service

WASHINGTON — Next time you need customer service from a government agency you could be speaking to AI.

Federal lawmakers discussed Wednesday how it could be implemented.

They believe it could be used to make government resources accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

It could also save tax dollars by reducing the number of employees.

Some local municipalities are already successfully using AI to some extent.

“By analyzing utility and property violation data,” said Beth Blauer with Johns Hopkins University. “This analysis has led to public interventions coming sooner, keeping families in their homes and saving public resources.”

Lawmakers are also working on a bipartisan proposal that would require federal agencies to develop strategies for improving customer service.

