Governor DeSantis announces infrastructure grants for Florida’s smaller cities

ARCADIA, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced millions in grants for infrastructure improvements in Florida’s smaller cities today.

Arcadia will receive $6.5 million to upgrade its wastewater plant as part of this initiative.

The funding comes from the Small Cities Community Block Grant Program, which has provided over $138 million to more than 120 small and rural communities in Florida since 2019.

“This is a program that since 2019 has provided over 138 million dollars in funds to more than 120 small city and rural communities throughout the state of Florida,” said Governor DeSantis.

Governor DeSantis made the announcement in Arcadia, highlighting the importance of infrastructure improvements in smaller cities.

