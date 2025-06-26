Governor DeSantis announces second immigration detention facility for North Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday, June 26, 2025, plans for a second immigration detention facility at Camp Blanding near Starke in North Florida.

The new facility will complement the South Florida facility, also known as “Alligator Alcatraz”.

Governor DeSantis emphasized the importance of these types of facilities, stating, “We can’t have every illegal housed in our jails because we actually have non-illegals who need to be housed there when they commit crimes too.”

These facilities are being developed as part of the state’s efforts to address overcrowded jails.

