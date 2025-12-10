Governor DeSantis outlines a reduced Florida budget prioritizing key sectors

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis spoke on Wednesday, outlining his plan for next year’s Florida budget during a discussion at the Dr. Phillips Center in Orlando.

The governor announced that the upcoming budget will be lower than last year’s, yet it will maintain a focus on key areas, such as education. DeSantis highlighted the importance of continuing to invest in these sectors despite the reduced budget.

Governor DeSantis also mentioned the significance of protecting the environment as part of the budget plan. However, specific measures for environmental protection were not detailed during the discussion.

