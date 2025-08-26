Governor DeSantis reiterates new road guidelines, prioritizing safety over messaging

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis reiterated new state guidelines for roads today, emphasizing safety over politics in response to the Pulse Nightclub crosswalk situation.

The guidelines mandate that local roads follow state standards to prevent the use of roads for messaging that could jeopardize safety.

“A law was enacted... I get what may have happened years ago... nobody was doing anything wrong per se, but I think there was a feeling among elected officials and certainly in other parts of the country that it got way out of control... to where the safety and use of the roads became almost secondary so people could appropriate it for certain types of messaging,” said Governor DeSantis.

Governor DeSantis responded to worries that road use elsewhere in the country has focused more on messaging than safety, resulting in the implementation of new guidelines.

