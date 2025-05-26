Governor Ron DeSantis signs law paving new path for formerly incarcerated Floridians

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis will take effect this summer, allowing formerly incarcerated Floridians to apply vocational credits toward professional trades.

Floridians who have been formerly incarcerated will soon find it easier to step into the workforce and embrace new opportunities.

The new law, effective this summer, covers a variety of trades including cosmetology, plumbing and electrical work.

The Florida Governor shared that this new law aims to help decrease repeat offenses while also addressing the need for filling positions in those “In-Demand jobs.”

