Grand jury indicts Brevard County man after 3 killed during DUI crash on I-95

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A grand jury in Brevard County has indicted a man for murder in connection with a deadly crash on I-95.

The crash occurred on March 28 near State Road 520.

Investigators reported that Vernon Hodges collided with the rear of a tow truck after provoking and exceeding 100 mph while passing an FHP sergeant.

A man along with two women in his vehicle died in the accident.

The tow truck driver was also seriously injured.

Investigators said Hodges had a blood alcohol level exceeding the legal limit.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group