Graphic video released of Orange County deputies reviving users overdosing on heroin

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office released graphic body camera videos that show deputies using Narcan to help save people who were overdosing on the streets.
Capt. Carlos Torres of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the department will not sugar coat the heroin problem that Florida and the U.S. is facing.
That's why they created the 30-second video.
The video starts with body camera footage of law enforcement officers reviving people who have overdosed on heroin.
In the video, viewers will see and hear what the users are going through, and how deputies try to help them.
Since the new year, deputies have responded to 270 overdoses, and in three months, 35 people died, authorities said.
"Just this year alone we've used Narcan 34 times. In the month of March, 13 times we had to use Narcan on people that were overdosing. So once again, it's a continuous problem for us," Torres said.
