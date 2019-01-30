ORLANDO, Fla. - Whoa, this is heavy.
MegaCon Orlando organizers have announced its lineup of celebrity appearances for its 2019 event, and it includes five stars from the "Back To The Future" trilogy.
The lineup also includes appearances from stars in “Stranger Things,” “Aquaman,” “Lord of the Rings,” “Baywatch” and more.
The convention runs Thursday, May 16 to Sunday, May 19 at the Orange County Convention Center.
Organizers say Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly), Christopher Lloyd (“Doc” Emmett Brown), Lea Thompson (Lorraine McFly), Tom Wilson (Biff Tannen) and James Tolkan (Principal Strickland) are all scheduled to appear that weekend.
Fox is scheduled to appear at events Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18. Lloyd, Thompson, Wilson, and Tolkan are scheduled to appear Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 17-19.
“Back To The Future” first debuted in theaters in 1985 and quickly became a global success and pop culture fixture, spurring two successful sequels in 1989 and 1990.
Organizers for MegaCon’s 2019 event also announced several other celebrity appearances:
- Pamela Anderson (actress, “Baywatch”)
- Sean Astin (actor, “Lord of the Rings”)
- Mike Colter (actor, “Luke Cage”)
- David Harbor (actor, “Stranger Things”)
- Jason Momoa (actor, “Aquaman”)
- Mark Sheppard (actor, “Supernatural”)
MegaCon is an annual event at the Orange County Convention Center that brings celebrities, family fun, pop culture memorabilia, innovative toys, and thousands of fans dressed in costumes as their favorite character or superhero. Here’s a look back at 2018’s event.
