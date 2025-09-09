Local

Greenway Trailhead in Casselberry closed for bridge repairs

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Greenway Trailhead
CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Greenway Trailhead at Marigold Road and South Winter Park Drive in Casselberry is closed this week for bridge repairs.

The closure, which began on Monday, September 8, is expected to last through Friday, September 12, according to city officials.

City officials say the trailhead should reopen by the weekend, allowing residents to resume their outdoor activities.

