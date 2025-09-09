Greenway Trailhead in Casselberry closed for bridge repairs

CASSELBERRY, Fla. — The Greenway Trailhead at Marigold Road and South Winter Park Drive in Casselberry is closed this week for bridge repairs.

The closure, which began on Monday, September 8, is expected to last through Friday, September 12, according to city officials.

City officials say the trailhead should reopen by the weekend, allowing residents to resume their outdoor activities.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group