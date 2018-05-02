0 Group asks for more regulations against property managers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Some Central Florida residents said they're losing hundreds, even thousands of dollars trying to rent an apartment, home, or condo but are still ending up without a place to live.

They claim some landlords and property managers are exploiting the housing crisis and overcharging families.

Now, families and groups are asking Orange County leaders to create more regulations against property managers and landlords.

Rent prices in Central Florida have continued to rise, but people desperate to get into a place say some property managers are taking advantage of the market and charging astronomical.

"What we want is to see some accountability,” said Manny Ayala of the Episcopal Office of Latino Assistance.

Ayala works with evacuees from Puerto Rico, including Liza Hernandez.

"We're looking for somewhere where we're only paying $35 a person,” she said.

But that's far from what her family's been charged.

While living in a FEMA-funded hotel, she’s applied for apartments in Orange County, St. Cloud, Kissimmee and Poinciana.

On average, she said her family paid about $35 per person for application fees, plus $80 per person for background checks and another $80 per person for credit checks.

That's nearly 200-non-refundable-dollars per person only to later find out they didn't get the apartment.

Hernandez said on top of that, having to repeatedly apply for apartments affects her credit.

She said her credit score was more than 800, but constant checks has lowered it to the 600s, therefore making it even harder to get approved.

"The landlords, they have 20 people looking at one apartment in a nice neighborhood, they're going to spike up that price as much as they can,” said Ayala.

He said the county's office of community development is looking into the issue.

"We're grateful for the work they're doing in helping us help these families,” he said.

The Apartment Association of Greater Orlando said it was not aware of the issue but has begun to look into the matter.



