Group expands number of Narcan vending machines to help combat overdoses in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A new push to combat overdoses in Volusia County is expanding access to Narcan.

“Foundations to Freedom” is adding six more Narcan vending machines in high-risk areas.

And it’s thanks to the new opioid abatement funding.

One machine is already available in DeLand, with another coming soon.

Organizers say the goal is to make the life-saving drug easily accessible for those who need it most.

“Having Narcan available can literally save a life when somebody is in the middle of an overdose. So having it readily available to anyone who needs it is truly a lifesaving experience,” said Foundations to Freedom Executive Director Katherine Russell.

Officials said that the machine put in place in late January has already dispensed 61 doses of Narcan.

