Groups fight to keep Florida’s youth social media ban from being enforced

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new legal challenge aims to keep a Florida law that bans young children from social media from being enforced.

NetChoice and the Computer & Communications Industry Association have filed a document at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to maintain a preliminary injunction against the law.

Paul Taske, Associate Director of the NetChoice Litigation Center, argues that the law violates the 1st Amendment, stating, “It’s a 1st Amendment violation, plain and simple. The 1st Amendment prevents government from imposing access restrictions to lawful speech, and that’s what HB3 does time and time again.”

The law, known as HB3, seeks to prevent most children under the age of 16 from opening accounts on certain social media platforms.

Supporters of the restrictions argue that the addictive features of social media harm minors’ mental health.

A judge previously issued a preliminary injunction to block the law.

The state of Florida has appealed the injunction and asked for a stay.

©2025 Cox Media Group