Groveland City Council candidate arrested for false imprisonment and aggravated battery

GROVELAND, Fla. — Groveland City Council candidate James O’Neil was arrested on Aug. 22 and was charged with false imprisonment and aggravated battery, according to the Groveland Police Department.

According to a police report, the incident occurred when O’Neil allegedly blocked a man from leaving their neighborhood with his car, leading to a confrontation.

GPD reports that during the confrontation, O’Neil put the man in a headlock and headbutted him.

O’Neil claimed that the man’s driving was suspicious, which led to the altercation.

The man involved in the incident has filed a lawsuit, but it is not specified against whom.

