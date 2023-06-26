Groveland City officials hand out free water after boil alert issued

GROVELAND, Fla. — Since Sunday the City of Groveland has told residents to boil their water before using it after a water main break.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

On Monday morning, many living in the Lake County community lined up early in their cars to receive cases of free water at Cherry Lake Park.

The free water was being handed out by first responders, city workers, and even the Groveland Mayor Evelyn Wilson.

Read: Susan Lorincz charged with manslaughter, not murder, for death of AJ Owens, state attorney says

Mayor Wilson said she considers herself a mayor of the people.

“I am them. I was going to request, as we have done in the past, to provide cases of water, " said Wilson

According to the mayor, the problem that continues was caused by a main break in the City of Groveland water plant three sunshine system.

Read: In less than a week, Florida will become a ‘permitless carry’ state

While the water in the City is running Monday for most residents and businesses, the pressure remains low whether using the shower, sink and toilets are barely flushing, according to residents receiving the free water.

Read: 11 Central Florida projects up for millions of dollars in revenue

Groveland resident John Carriero said his hand smelled like bleach.

“I’ve been washing dishes with bleach. I guess we just got to eat out,” added Carriero

Read: Sheriff: 12 family members arrested in Winter Haven drug trafficking ring

As of Monday health experts have asked Groveland residents to boil their water for at least the next couple of days.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group