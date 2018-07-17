Groveland residents advised to boil water after malfunction

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Residents in Groveland need to boil their water because of a malfunction at the city’s water plant, city officials said Tuesday.
The city said people should expect low or now water pressure in the area south of Cherry Lake and Lake Lucy, where much of the city's main business district sits.
As crews work on the problem at the water plant, the city has placed a boil water advisory until further notice, which could last two to three days.
The city did not say exactly how many people are affected or what water plant malfunction took place.
