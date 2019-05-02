  • Gunman arrested after person shot in chest in backyard near downtown Orlando, police say

    By: James Tutten

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A gunman was arrested after a shooting at a Paramore home near downtown Orlando on Wednesday, according to the Orlando Police Department.

    Police said the shooting occurred in the backyard of a home on McFall Avenue, just before 6 p.m.

    The victim was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital in stable condition, officers said.

    Police said the shooter was arrested and is known to the victim.

    Officers did not say what led to the shooting. 

