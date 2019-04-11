Gunman at large after victim shot in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are looking for a gunman after someone was shot Wednesday night.
The shooting happened at the intersection of Kaley Avenue and Woods Avenue near South Orange Blossom Trail, deputies said.
Investigators were called out to the area after reports of a shooting just before 10:15 p.m.
Deputies said after they arrived, they found a victim who was shot and that person was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Investigators have not said what led up to the incident and have not released a description of the shooter.
The victim was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is recovering, deputies said.
Orange County deputies roped off a section in the neighborhood as they searched for any evidence that might bring them one step closer to finding the suspect.
WFTV is working to see if deputies have a description of the gunman.
