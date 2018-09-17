0 Gunman sought after man shot in Winter Park, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A shooting in Winter Park and the search for the gunman prompted a lockdown of Rollins College on Monday, police said.

The school sent an alert via Twitter on Monday afternoon that said, “A shelter in place notification is in effect. Go into nearest room and lock the door. Await further information.”

The lock down began about 4 p.m. and was lifted shortly before 5:30 p.m., but the search for the gunman continued.

Winter Park police said a man was shot in the 900 block of Orange Avenue. Police do not know the victim's condition.

Police said they are looking for a man armed with a handgun who was last seen wearing a gray shirt and long black shorts. Anyone with information is asked to stay away from the man and call 911.

The city of Winter Park advised drivers to avoid the area of Fairbanks Avenue and US 17-92.

No other details were released.

Stay with wftv.com and watch Eyewitness News at 4 p.m. for the latest updates.



The suspect we are looking for is a white male armed with a handgun. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and long black shorts. Please do not approach the suspect. Call 911/407-644-1313 — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 17, 2018

The Winter Park Police Department is working a shooting in the 900 block of Orange Avenue. Please stay out of the area. — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 17, 2018

Rollins Alert: A shelter in place notification is in effect. Go into nearest room and lock the door. Await further information.

For further information, contact @WinterParkPD. — Rollins College (@rollinscollege) September 17, 2018

Police activity along Orange Ave between Fairbanks and US 17-92 in Winter Park. Please avoid the area until further updates. — City of Winter Park (@WinterParkFla) September 17, 2018

