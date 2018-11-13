Gunman sought after man shot in Parramore, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - Police are searching for a gunman after a man was critically wounded in a shooting in Parramore late Monday.
Officer were called to the area in front of the Callahan Neighborhood Center shortly after 8:30 p.m. where they found a man with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Police said the victim got into some kind of confrontation with a man before he was shot.
"There was a lot of foot traffic, a lot of people out and about. I'm sure, you know, we're hoping that there was somebody who saw what happened and can give us a little bit of information,” said Officer Frank Chisari of the Orlando Police Department.
Police said the victim was able to give them some information about the gunman, but they are not ready to release a description.
