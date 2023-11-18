Habitat for Humanity helps Sanford family’s dream of homeownership come true

SANFORD, Fla. — A Sanford family is set to call a new house their home.

It’s all thanks to the Habitat for Humanity’s homebuyers program.

O’nekay Campbell is the mother of four children who have been looking for a home for years with no success.

Campbell promised her family they’d have a home by the time she turned 30.

That time has come, and they are now about to move into their dream home.

“First, I want to give thanks to my children for believing in me, it was hard it wasn’t easy at all,” Campbell said. “I just wanna thank them for sticking by me, now we have a home that has stability, we have a future.”

Campbell said all of the hard work leading up to this moment was worth it, especially for her children.

