ORLANDO, Fla. — WFTV Meteorologist Brian Shields says Central Florida will see some patchy fog to start Monday morning.

The after and evening will be warm with some clouds scattered and a slight chance of showers in some areas.

If you are planning ahead for Halloween night, expect temperatures to be warm all day and evening.

A front will move in later Tuesday evening, bringing cooler temperatures on Wednesday where we will see highs in the lower 70s.

Halloween Eve forecast is foggy but no scare in the air Central Florida forecast for Monday.

