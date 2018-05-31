0 Handcuffed woman walks into Ocala PD to report imprisonment, battery, police say

OCALA, Fla. - A woman walked into the Ocala Police Department saying she had been handcuffed against her will inside her home, authorities said.

Police said one handcuff was still attached to the woman’s wrist. The woman told police Wayne Council forced his way into her bedroom, placed his hands on her shoulders and began shaking her, a news release said.

Download: WFTV mobile apps

The release said that the woman asked Council if she could leave, and that is when he threw her on the bed, pulled her hands behind her back and handcuffed her wrists. Council then threw her on the floor and left the room, police said.

The woman stood up and removed one hand from the cuff before jumping out a window, police said. She flagged down a car on SW 3rd Street and the driver took her to the police department.

Police said Council was not at the home when they arrived, but that “The scene was consistent with the victim’s account of what occurred.”

The relationship between the woman and Council is unknown.

“It is imperative for the protection of the victim that OPD is able to make an arrest,” police said in the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to call (352) 369-7070. Tips can remain anonymous.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.