Happening at 1 p.m.: Orange-Osceola state attorney to discuss ‘case of recent community interest’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell is scheduled to provide an update on a “case of recent community interest” on Thursday.

Her office said the news conference will be at 1 p.m.

Worrell’s office did not provide any other information about which case the update is regarding other than that it has “garnered recent media interest in the community.”

