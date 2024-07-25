Happening Friday: Food giveaway in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach-area residents will have a chance to pick up groceries at no cost on Friday.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

The giveaway is in partnership with Food Brings Hope of Volusia County.

READ: Southwest changes boarding; will have assigned seating

The July 26 event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last.

It will be held at:

201 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114

The distribution event will be drive-thru style. Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

FILE IMAGE: Volunteers distribute food during Farm Share giveaway event.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

READ: Thousands of Florida preschools expected to close as wave of bankruptcies hits

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

Farm Share Food Distribution The giveaway event will be Friday in Daytona Beach. (Farm Share)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group