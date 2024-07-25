Happening Friday: Food giveaway in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach-area residents will have a chance to pick up groceries at no cost on Friday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.
The giveaway is in partnership with Food Brings Hope of Volusia County.
READ: Southwest changes boarding; will have assigned seating
The July 26 event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., while supplies last.
It will be held at:
- 201 Doctor M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, Daytona Beach, Florida 32114
The distribution event will be drive-thru style. Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.
Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”
READ: Thousands of Florida preschools expected to close as wave of bankruptcies hits
To find a food pantry near you, click here.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group