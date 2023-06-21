Local

Happening Friday: Orange County Head Start hosting job fair

By Sarah Wilson, WFTV.com

OCPS - Head Start (Orange County Public Schools)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Head Start is looking to fill more than two dozen teaching and classroom aide roles before the start of the next school year.

To help do so, the program is hosting a job fair on Friday at the Youth and Family Learning Center, located at 1826 E. Michigan St. The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Orange County Head Start is an early-childhood education program for low-income families. Each year, the county says more than 1,500 children enroll in Orange County’s 22 Head Start centers.

Officials said they are looking to fill more than 40 positions. Many of the positions may be eligible for a $1,000 sign-on incentive.

You can click here for a list of open positions.

