Happening Friday: Orange County Head Start hosting job fair

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Head Start is looking to fill more than two dozen teaching and classroom aide roles before the start of the next school year.

To help do so, the program is hosting a job fair on Friday at the Youth and Family Learning Center, located at 1826 E. Michigan St. The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Orange County Head Start is an early-childhood education program for low-income families. Each year, the county says more than 1,500 children enroll in Orange County’s 22 Head Start centers.

Officials said they are looking to fill more than 40 positions. Many of the positions may be eligible for a $1,000 sign-on incentive.

👋 @OrangeCoFL #HeadStart is hiring nurturing individuals committed to meeting the needs of children & families for 40+ positions! Apply, interview & receive offers at the Job Fair on Fri., 6/23, 9am-2pm, at The Youth & Family Learning Ctr. Job details: https://t.co/EocVCHVouZ pic.twitter.com/DGAhhoEzxN — Orange County Parks and Recreation (@OrangeCoParksFL) June 21, 2023

