Happening Saturday: Donate blood, get free pet adoption voucher from Seminole County Animal Services

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County Animal Services is inviting you to help save a life – times two – this weekend.

The shelter is hosting the OneBlood Bus on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Blood donors will get a $20 eGift card, limited edition T-shirt, wellness check and a free pet adoption voucher.

Shelter officials said the vouchers are good for six months and are transferable.

Appointments to donate are encouraged. You can sign up here and use sponsor code 7280.

