Happening Saturday: Food giveaway in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. — Residents in the Clermont area of Lake County will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.
Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.
The July 20 event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will take place at:
- 2757 Citrus Tower Boulevard, Clermont, Florida 34711
Organizers said the distribution will be drive-thru style.
Saturday’s food giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will end when supplies are gone.
Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”
To find a food pantry near you, click here.
