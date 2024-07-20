Happening Saturday: Food giveaway in Clermont

CLERMONT, Fla. — Residents in the Clermont area of Lake County will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

The July 20 event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. and will take place at:

2757 Citrus Tower Boulevard, Clermont, Florida 34711

Organizers said the distribution will be drive-thru style.

Saturday’s food giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will end when supplies are gone.

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

Farm Share food giveaway in Clermont The July 20 food distribution event begins at 9 a.m. (Farm Share)

