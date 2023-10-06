Happening Saturday: Food giveaway in Dunnellon

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in and around Dunnellon will have a chance to pick up food items free of charge on Saturday.

Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, plans to distribute fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods.

Organizers will join Dunnellon Beulah Missionary Baptist Church on Oct. 7 for the giveaway.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and will be held at:

11732 Illinois Street, Dunnellon, Florida 34431

Farm Share reminds guests that the event will be drive-thru style only.

Attendees should arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Also, the food giveaway will be on a first-come, first-served basis and will operate until supplies run out.

See the map below for event location:

Farm Share said it helps to fight hunger “by working hand-in-hand with local farmers to recover and redistribute produce that would otherwise be thrown away due to aesthetic imperfections.”

Farm Share also distributes food to communities throughout Florida, free of charge, through soup kitchens, food pantries, homeless shelters, churches, and senior centers.

To find a food pantry near you, click here.

Farm Share Food Distribution Food giveaway in Dunnellon on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (Saladna, Gene (CMG-Orlando)/Farm Share, Inc.)

