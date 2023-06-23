Happening Saturday: Seminole County hosting Men’s Wellness Summit

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — June is Men’s Health Month, and to mark the occasion the Florida Department of Health in Seminole County is hosting a Men’s Wellness Summit for men and boys.

Organizers said the event is open to all ages and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the health department, located at 400 W. Airport Blvd. in Sanford.

There will be a panel discussion about important men’s health topics as well as health screenings, immunizations, and health and wellness resources. Free haircuts and lunch will also be available.

DOH-Seminole encourages men to talk to their health-care provider about:

Read: Local hospital systems work with UCF to tackle nursing shortage

You can click here or call 407-920-6226 to register.

Read: ‘Inclusion and Diversity: Orange County expands ESOL Pilot Program for I-Drive employees

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group