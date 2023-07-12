Happening this Weekend: Adopt a new furry family member during National Adoption Week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Pet Alliance said they are experiencing longer stays for their dogs with 50 in their care right now.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Additionally, hundreds of kittens have come through their doors during the summer as the heat has increased.

That’s why they are hoping local residents will get out and adopt a pet this weekend.

Read: Man, 70, killed in Oviedo crash

With National Adoption Week ending Sunday, they are asking pet lovers throughout Central Florida to visit PetSmart and give a sheltered dog or cat a new home.

Read: Police: 3 men dead, 1 in custody after Daytona Beach shooting

Dog adoptions will be available this Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at PetSmart’s stores in Lake Mary, and Ocoee. and at the Altamonte store Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Read: Derek Diaz’s family, attorney speak after Orlando police release bodycam video of shooting

Cat adoptions are all week long at PetSmart in Altamonte, Ocoee and Lake Mary.

For more information click here:

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group