Happening Thursday: Boys & Girls Club to host drive-thru college fair in Parramore

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida high school students are invited to cruise through a college fair without getting out of their family’s car on Thursday.

The Levy-Hughes Branch of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Florida will host the Fourth Annual “Drive Thru” College Fair on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 5 to 8 p.m. outside the Club at 712 W. Amelia St., Orlando, 32805.

The fair is open to all local high school students.

“At Boys & Girls Clubs we’re all about making sure our kids have a plan for after they graduate from high school,” said Service Director Tasha Robinson-Banks. “In this competitive economy, a high school diploma is necessary but not sufficient. We help our students enter the post-graduation world with their eyes wide open.”

The idea of a “drive-thru” fair started during the pandemic in 2020, and stuck around as a new way to reach students.

Students and their families remain in their cars while receiving information from college representatives during the event. They can drive through stations assembled outside the Clubhouse along Amelia Street talking with representatives from more than 25 colleges and universities, branches of the U.S. Military, and career training programs.

Participating colleges include UCF, Rollins, Florida State, and HBCUs like Xavier University and FAMU and its College of Law, Grambling State University, Howard University and more.

